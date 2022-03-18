Soccer Indians advance to playoffs

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians entered Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer regular-season finale needing a victory over DeSoto to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh season in a row. The mission was accomplished, as the Indians rolled to a 7-0 win over the Eagles at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

The Indians (11-5-5, 7-4-3) finished District 11-6A play with a total of 24 standings points, one more than Waco High, which finished fifth. Waco’s 6-0 loss at Duncanville on Monday opened the door for the Indians to secure the fourth and final playoff berth out of 11-6A.

WHS honored a total of 10 seniors on Tuesday at their final home game: Eduardo Ochoa, Jon Orr, Jeremy Munoz, Dylan Cornejo, Landon Gilmore, Edgar Rivas, Antonio Garcia, Juan Hernandez, Chris Gasca and Kasen Lawrence.

WHS will face the No. 1 seed out of District 12-6A, the Temple Wildcats, in the bi-district round next weekend at a time and site to be determined.

The Waxahachie Lady Indians, meanwhile, were eliminated from playoff contention by Waco Midway’s 1-1 draw on Tuesday against Mansfield Lake Ridge. The Lady Indians won their finale last Friday over DeSoto, 4-0, to end the year at 12-8 overall and 7-7 in district play.