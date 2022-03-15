WHS soccer teams awaiting playoff fate

Daily Light report

DESOTO — With strong performances from their two leading scorers, the Waxahachie Lady Indians soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season on Friday with a 4-0 victory over the DeSoto Lady Eagles in District 11-6A action.

Seniors Peyton Renfro and Kaydence Ramirez finished with two goals each, and goalkeeper Liv Epps and the WHS defense posted their 11th shutout of the season.

The Lady Indians (12-8, 7-7) were awaiting the outcome of Tuesday night’s Waco Midway home match against Mansfield Lake Ridge to learn their postseason fate.

The Lady Indians and Pantherettes each have seven district wins, but WHS was needing a Midway loss to Lake Ridge in order to create a tie for the fourth and final playoff slot. The two teams split their meetings, but the Lady Indians hold a 4-2 edge on aggregate score.

The Lady Indians announced on Sunday that three players — Renfro, Epps and Cambrie Doyal — have been named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Academic All-State team.

The WHS boys’ soccer team, meanwhile, was idle on Friday and was scheduled to play its regular-season finale on Tuesday night at home against DeSoto.

The Indians (10-5-5, 6-4-3) entered the final day of district play with 21 points, trailing fourth-place Waco High by two points. Three points are awarded for a win and one point for a draw.

WHS was needing a victory over DeSoto on Tuesday coupled with a Waco loss at Duncanville to nudge the Lions for the final playoff berth.