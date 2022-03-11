WHS playoff push goes down to wire

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians set up a weekend regular-season finale with playoffs possibly on the line with an 8-0 rout of Waco High on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium in District 11-6A girls’ soccer play.

The win kept the Lady Indians (11-8, 6-7) in fifth place, three points behind Waco Midway heading into the final matches. The Indians will travel to DeSoto on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff that was postponed because of Friday’s bad weather.

If the Lady Indians win on Saturday, they then would have to wait and see what happens. Midway has one final match on Tuesday against third-place Mansfield Lake Ridge, and a Midway loss would create a tie for fourth place.

In Tuesday’s game, Kaydence Ramirez and Peyton Renfro each recorded a brace, while Katie Walker, Addi Ramirez, Addy Boatman and Amiyah Carter each chipped in a goal. Goalkeeper Liv Epps kept another clean sheet.

11-6A boys: WHS 1, Waco 1, (tie)

WACO — Needing three points to improve their placement in the postseason hunt, the Waxahachie Indians were forced to settle for one on Tuesday night as they battled to a 1-1 draw against the Waco Lions.

The Indians (10-5-5, 6-4-3) entered the final round of games in fifth place with 21 points, two behind fourth-place Waco. Teams are awarded three points for a victory and one point for a tie.

The Lions, however, will end their regular season on Tuesday at first-place Duncanville, giving WHS a chance to slip in through the back door. The Indians will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday at home against seventh-place DeSoto needing an outright win.