WHS soccer drops matches to Mansfield
Indians, Lady Indians still clinging to opportunities for berths in playoffs
The Waxahachie Indians tried valiantly for an equalizing goal, but Mansfield scored in the first half and made it stand up to hand the Indians a 1-0 home setback on Friday night in District 11-6A boys’ soccer play.
Jaden Wong scored the game’s only goal for the visiting Tigers on an assist from Jacob Buhrkuhl.
The Indians (10-5-4, 6-4-2) were scheduled to travel to Waco on Tuesday night needing a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth. The Indians entered this week in fifth place at 20 points in the standings and trail Waco and Mansfield by two points. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw.
After an open date this Friday, WHS will close the regular season next Tuesday at home against DeSoto.
11-6A girls: Mansfield 5, WHS 0
MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Lady Indians had a tough assignment on Friday night as the state-ranked Mansfield Lady Tigers took a 5-0 decision to stay unbeaten in District 11-6A.
The loss left the Lady Indians (10-8, 5-7) still knotted with Waco Midway for the fourth and final playoff spot. Both teams have 15 points in the standings, but Midway still has a game in hand.
The Lady Tigers (12-0, 19-1) wasted little time in taking control as they led 3-0 at the half. Five different MHS players netted a goal each.
WHS was scheduled to host Waco on Tuesday in their final home match o the regular season. They will travel to DeSoto on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.