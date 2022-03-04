WHS soccer drops 2 to Duncanville

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — Despite Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Duncanville Panthers, the Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team remains in contention for a postseason berth out of District 11-6A.

The Indians gave up a goal in each half.

The Indians (10-4-4, 6-3-2) entered this weekend one point behind co-third-place Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waco High in the district standings. Teams are awarded three points for a win and one point for a tie.

The Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield High on Friday night at Waxahachie High School. They will travel to Waco on Tuesday night for a hugely-important match that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. After an open date next Friday, the Tribe will close out the regular season on Tuesday, March 15 at home against DeSoto.

11-6A girls: Duncanville 2, WHS 0

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took the battle to second-place Duncanville on Tuesday night but fell short, dropping a 2-0 result to the Pantherettes on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Indians (10-7, 5-6) were scheduled to continue their gantlet on Friday night at district-unbeaten leader Mansfield High as they compete for a playoff berth.

WHS entered Friday’s slate of games tied with Waco Midway for fourth place in District 11-6A with two matches left against the bottom two teams in the league: at home against Waco High next Tuesday, and at DeSoto next Friday.