WHS soccer teams win pair over Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Waxahachie soccer Indians caught fire offensively on Friday night as they routed Cedar Hill, 11-0, in District 11-6A action.

The Indians (10-3-4, 6-2-2) kept themselves in the hunt for the postseason in a top-heavy district race, sitting in fourth place headed into Tuesday night’s game against Duncanville.

The Indians were coming off a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Lake Ridge at Lumpkins Stadium last Tuesday night, partially making up for a road loss against the Eagles in the two teams’ first meeting.

The Indians will host Mansfield High on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in yet another important district tilt.

• 11-6A girls: WHS 4, Cedar Hill 2

Bouncing back from a 4-2 loss last Tuesday at Mansfield Lake Ridge, the Waxahachie Lady Indians erased a 2-0 first-half deficit with four unanswered goals and powered to a 4-2 District 11-6A victory over Cedar Hill on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Longhorns broke on top with back-to-back goals in rapid succession for a 2-0 lead before the Lady Indians (10-6, 5-5) cut the halftime deficit in half. The second half was all WHS, as they netted three goals to take the win.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host second-place Duncanville at Lumpkins on Tuesday night. They will travel to first-place Mansfield on Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. WHS’ girls entered Tuesday holding a one-game lead over Waco Midway for fourth place in the district standings.