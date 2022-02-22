Coach reaches milestone in WHS win

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians opened the second half of District 11-6A play on Friday night with a crucial 3-0 shutout victory over Waco Midway at Lumpkins Stadium, avenging a loss earlier in the season.

In so doing, Lady Indians head coach Jason Venable recorded his 300th career win coaching girls’ soccer. Venable already has more than 500 combined career victories coaching both boys and girls.

The win elevated WHS (9-5, 4-4) back into playoff contention after an icy start to district play. The Lady Indians were sitting fourth in the district standings headed into Tuesday’s games.

The Lady Indians took a 2-0 halftime lead, and added an insurance goal in the second half. Brooke Smith finished with a brace and Addy Ramirez added a goal, and Liv Epps posted yet another clean sheet in goal.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night. They will host Cedar Hill on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Lumpkins Stadium and will induct two more members into the Lady Indian Soccer Hall of Honor.

11-6A boys: WHS 2, Midway 0

HEWITT — The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Waxahachie Indians found the back of the net twice in the second half to take a 2-0 victory and a season sweep of the Midway Panthers to open the second half of the District 11-6A schedule.

The win keeps the Indians (9-3-3, 5-2-1) solidly in fourth place in the district table, ahead of fifth-place Waco High and just behind Mansfield Lake Ridge with an important home match scheduled for Tuesday night.

The Tribe will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.