WHS soccer teams sweep DeSoto

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians closed out the first half of the District 11-6A girls’ soccer schedule in winning fashion with a solid 4-0 whitewash of the DeSoto Lady Eagles on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Indians scored two goals in each half, taking a 2-0 halftime lead.

Recovering from a disappointing district start, the Lady Indians (8-5, 3-4) won their second match in a row behind yet another clean sheet by goalkeeper Liv Epps and the WHS defense.

WHS ended the first half in fifth place, just a game behind fourth-place Waco Midway and two games behind third-place Mansfield Lake Ridge. Huge fixtures against each lie ahead for the team as the second half of district play swings into action.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to begin the second half of district on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium against Midway, looking to atone for a 1-0 road loss in the district opener. They will then travel to Lake Ridge on Tuesday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

11-6A boys: WHS 4, DeSoto 1

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Indians scored all four of their goals in the first half on Tuesday night as they claimed a 4-1 District 11-6A victory over the DeSoto Eagles, closing out the first half of the district slate just inside the playoff zone in fourth place.

All goals in the match were netted before halftime. In addition to the four WHS goals, Peyton Williams scored the lone goal for the host Eagles off an assist by Kameron Brooks. Play was a little chippy as well as two Eagle players were booked.

The Indians (8-3-3, 4-2-1) were scheduled to travel to Midway on Friday night. They will host Lake Ridge on Tuesday night beginning at 7:30 p.m.