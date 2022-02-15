Lady Indians end slump with big road win

Daily Light report

WACO — A long bus ride down Interstate 35 was just what the doctor ordered for the Waxahachie Lady Indians, whose offense had disappeared over their previous two matches.

The Lady Indians blew the lid off the goal in a big way on Friday night, as the Lady Indians dumped Waco High, 5-0, in District 11-6A play at Waco ISD Stadium to keep themselves from being buried in the standings near the hallway point.

WHS (7-5, 2-4) led 2-0 at halftime, then added three more goals in the second half. Among the goals scored was the first by freshman Dawnjay Beal as a Lady Indian. Liv Epps posted her sixth clean sheet of the season in goal.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to end the first leg of district play against DeSoto at Lumpkins Stadium on Tuesday night. They will start the second half of the schedule on Friday at home against Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A boys: WHS 4, Waco 2

The Waxahachie Indians controlled their home pitch and took away a 4-2 victory over Waco on Friday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

The Indians (7-3-3, 3-2-1) were scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night. They will travel to Midway on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.