WHS battles Mansfield to high-scoring tie

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians and Mansfield Tigers ended up in a wild, high-scoring match on Tuesday night, but in the end the two teams shared the points in a 4-all draw in District 11-6A boys’ soccer action.

The host Tigers took a 3-2 halftime edge, but the Indians (6-3-3, 2-2-1) scored twice in the second half and held Mansfield to one goal to force the stalemate.

Jaden Wong had two goals for Mansfield, while Chaden Hammonds and Quinlan Lindley added a goal apiece.

The Indians were scheduled to host Waco High on Friday night. They will venture to DeSoto on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to close out the first half of the district schedule.

11-6A girls: Mansfield 2, WHS 0

The Waxahachie Lady Indians held the game scoreless in the first half, but the visiting Lady Tigers scored twice in the second half to pull out a 2-0 win on Wednesday night at Lumpkins Stadium in District 11-6A girls’ soccer play.

Avery Boulom and Addyson Welch recorded the goals for Mansfield.

The Lady Indians (6-5, 1-4) were scheduled to travel to Waco for a Friday night match. They will host DeSoto on Tuesday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.