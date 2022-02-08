WHS soccer teams drop 2 at Duncanville

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie Indians took a 1-1 tie into halftime on Monday, but the Duncanville Panthers stormed back in the second half with a pair of unanswered goals to hand the Tribe a 3-1 loss in a District 11-6A boys'' soccer make-up game postponed from Friday because of icy roads.

The Indians (6-3-2, 2-2) went on top on a header off a corner kick early in the first half, and kept the upper hand until the Panthers scored the equalizing goal before intermission. Duncanville then took the lead in the second half.

The Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield High on Tuesday night. They will host Waco High on Friday night and then will travel to DeSoto next Tuesday, with both matches starting at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A girls: Duncanville 3, WHS 0

DUNCANVILLE — The Lady Indians ran into a buzzsaw Monday night as the Duncanville Pantherettes posted a 3-0 shutout in a District 11-6A make-up match. It was the first time this season that an opponent posted a clean sheet against WHS’ girls.

The host Pantherettes improved to 11-0-1 overall and 4-0 in district play.

The Lady Indians (6-4, 1-3) were slated to host Mansfield on Tuesday. They will head south to take on Waco on Friday night, then will host DeSoto next Tuesday.