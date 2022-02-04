WHS soccer teams sweep Cedar Hill

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — Following two disappointing losses, the Waxahachie Lady Indians finally broke into the win column in District 11-6A soccer play on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Cedar Hill at Longhorn Stadium.

The Lady Indians took a 1-0 lead after tapping home a sitter on a rebound in the first half, and added a goal for a 2-0 advantage.

Goalkeeper Liv Epps posted her fifth clean sheet of the season.

The Lady Indians (6-3, 1-2) have been tentatively rescheduled to travel to Duncanville on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff pending road conditions, in a change caused by this week’s winter storm. They will also host Mansfield High on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A boys: WHS 3, CHHS 0

The WHS boys’ soccer team took a 2-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over Cedar Hill on Tuesday night in District 11-6A play.

The Indians (6-2-2, 2-1) have been tentatively rescheduled to travel to Duncanville on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. following the girls’ match. They will also travel to Mansfield on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. start.