Lake Ridge wins 2 over WHS on pitch

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians trailed by a goal at halftime and were unable to make up any ground in the second half as they fell to Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3-1, on Friday night for their first District 11-6A loss of the season.

The Indians (5-2-2, 1-1) avoided a whitewash in the match’s final minute when Edgar Rivas scored.

Chase Turcotte scored in the first half, and Mason Foreman and Donovan Hawkins had the goals in the second half for the host Eagles.

The Indians were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Tuesday night. Weather permitting, they will host Duncanville at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A girls: Lake Ridge 3, WHS 1

The Waxahachie Lady Indians got off to a 1-0 halftime lead at Lumpkins Stadium, but Lake Ridge stormed back with three second-half goals to send WHS to its second District 11-6A setback in as many games, 3-1, on Friday night.

After the Lady Indians broke on top, Lake Ridge got two goals from Callie Conrad and one from Cydni Morris to take the lead and the win.

The Lady Indians (5-3, 0-2) were scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday night. If the forecast winter weather clears out in time, they will travel to Duncanville on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.