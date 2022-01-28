WHS soccer teams split district openers

Daily Light result

HEWITT — The Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team erupted for four goals in the second half to make their District 11-6A debut a memorable one in a 5-1 rout of Midway on Tuesday.

The Indians (5-1-2, 1-0) led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

WHS was scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night. They will host Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A girls: Midway 2, WHS 1

HEWITT — The Lady Indians equalized early in the second half, but Midway scored the late game-winner and took a 2-1 result on Tuesday in the District 11-6A opener for both teams.

Midway led 1-0 at halftime, but WHS pulled even about 10 minutes into the second half on Kaydence Ramirez’s through-ball to Peyton Renfro, who put it in the net.

The Lady Indians (5-2, 0-1) were scheduled to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium. They will travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.