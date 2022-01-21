WHS soccer teams sweep final pre-district tune-ups

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team erupted for four goals in the second half to break a 1-all deadlock and claimed a 5-1 victory over Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night in the Indians’ final test before the start of District 11-6A play.

The Indians broke on top in the first half before the host Broncos equalized before intermission on a goal by Angel Pacheco off a corner kick and several deflections. That was the only goal allowed by WHS sophomore Federico Palafox between the pipes. The rest of the game belonged to the Indians (4-1-2) as their offense took command in the second half.

The Indians will open the District 11-6A schedule on Tuesday at home against Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m. Girls’ and boys’ soccer teams will play district games on opposite home pitches this season.

Girls: WHS 3, FW Trimble Tech 0

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie Lady Indians were prevented from playing a full slate of matches this weekend because of the cancellation of the Longview tournament, but made up for it on Tuesday night with a 3-0 blanking of Fort Worth Trimble Tech in a rescheduled game to make up for the tournament.

The Lady Indians (5-1) took a 2-0 halftime lead and added one more for good measure in the second half.

Their next scheduled game will be next Tuesday at Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m. in the District 11-6A opener.