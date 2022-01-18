Lady Indians bounce back from first loss

Daily Light report

ALEDO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians suffered their first setback of the young 2022 soccer season on Thursday, but bounced back on Friday with a 3-0 shutout victory over Fort Worth Arlington Heights in the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions.

In Friday’s game, the Lady Indians took a 1-0 halftime lead on an Emma Cummings goal assisted by Amiyah Carter, then added two insurance goals in the second half. Kaydence Ramirez scored on an assist by freshman Dawnjay Beal, and Addysen Boatman netted a cross from Ramirez for the third goal.

For Cummings and Boatman, those were their first varsity goals, and Beal logged her first varsity assist. Goalkeeper Liv Epps posted another clean sheet.

On Thursday to open the tournament, the Lady Indians (4-1) suffered a 3-2 loss to host school Aledo as all of the scoring took place in the second half after a goalless deadlock at the intermission. Ramirez and Carter each scored an unassisted goal for WHS.

The Lady Indians recorded 17 shots on goal, but Aledo goalkeeper Emma Davis made 15 saves.

Saturday’s tournament games were canceled because of the weather.

The Lady Indians’ schedule has been changed this week. The Longview tournament that they had been scheduled to play in this upcoming weekend has been canceled. As a replacement, the team added a Tuesday night game at Fort Worth Trimble Tech.

Their next scheduled game will be next Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Waco Midway in the District 11-6A opener.