Indians win 2 at Life tournament

Daily Light report

It was a successful weekend for the Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team, as the Indians finished with two victories and a draw in the 77 Mustang Classic at Life High School Waxahachie.

The Indians (3-1-2) opened the tournament with a 1-1 tie against Red Oak, with both scores occurring in the first half.

WHS then took part in what could become a crosstown rivalry on Friday with a 4-0 win over the host Mustangs. The game was scoreless at intermission before the Indians caught fire in the second half.

The tournament ended for the Tribe on Saturday with a chilly 5-0 victory over Lancaster. The Indians took a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night for what will be their final pre-district tune-up. They will open the District 11-6A schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at home against Waco Midway.