Soccer Lady Indians open season with win

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians opened their 2022 soccer season on Thursday afternoon with a 1-0 victory against Denton Ryan in the Joey Rodriguez Memorial Showcase at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

Senior Kaydence Ramirez scored the game’s only goal. Goalkeeper Liv Epps recorded the first of what should be numerous clean sheets this season, supported by a strong defense.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to take on Carrollton R.L. Turner on Friday afternoon. They will conclude the tournament with a game against Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Their next action following Saturday’s game will be in the Aledo Moritz Kia Tournament beginning on Thursday against host team Aledo at noon. The tournament will continue through next Saturday.