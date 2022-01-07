Indians drop opener at Sherman

Daily Light report

SHERMAN — The Waxahachie Indians opened the 2022 boys’ soccer season on Tuesday night with a strong defensive effort, but came away with a 1-0 loss to the Sherman Bearcats at the Tommy Hudspeth Athletic Complex.

The only score of the game occurred in the second half, when Sherman’s Dylan Caylor headed in on a cross from Isai Guerrero from the left side with about 17 minutes left.

The Indians peppered the Bearcats with 10 shots on goal, all saved. Luis Terrazas and Yasir Rodriguez combined on the shutout for Sherman.

The match happened to be the first for new Sherman head coach Matt Ellis, who took the place of retiring 36-year veteran head coach Eufracio “Chico” Aleman in the offseason.

The Tribe was scheduled to continue play in the Galveston Showcase against Dickinson on Thursday, Fort Bend Eisenhower on Friday and Galveston Ball on Saturday afternoon. Results of Thursday’s match were not available as of press time.

Their next action will be in the Life Waxahachie tournament starting against Red Oak on Thursday at noon. They will also face Life at 2 p.m. on Friday and Lancaster at 11 a.m. on Saturday.