Loaded Lady Indians get additional boost

With the return of senior Peyton Renfro to the lineup, the Waxahachie soccer Lady Indians will present an even more potent scoring threat up front in 2022.

Playing the entire 2021 season without Renfro, a North Texas signee who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the preseason, the Lady Indians finished 19-4-3 overall, advancing to the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals.

Now Renfro is back and ready to show she has returned to the top form of her sophomore season, where she scored 24 goals, including three hat tricks and four braces in a campaign cut short by COVID-19.

And Renfro will have plenty of equally-talented teammates to help. Senior Kaydence Ramirez and junior Amiyah Carter also return after winning District 11-6A superlative awards last year. Ramirez led the team in goals with 28 and assists with 16 after joining the Tribe last year. Carter led a defense that produced 17 shutouts on the season and also contributed nine goals and four assists.

Senior Liv Epps returns in goal after earning first-team all-district recognition last year. Epps had the third-most shutouts in program history in 2021.

Other top returnees include seniors Morgan Kennedy, Ally Henley, Katie Walker and Sam Hernandez, junior Jaya Johnson and sophomore Emilee Jones.

The Lady Indians will get the new season started on Thursday by hosting the Joey Rodriguez Memorial Tournament at the Midkiff Athletic Complex. They will take on Denton Ryan at noon Thursday, Carrollton Turner at 2 p.m. on Friday and Fort Worth Trimble Tech at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

WHS is also entered in the Aledo Moritz Kia Tournament, which gets underway on Jan. 13. They will then quickly jump into the District 11-6A schedule, which will start on Jan. 25 at Waco Midway.

Head coach Jason Venable returns for his 20th season on the Waxahachie sideline. Venable, who was inducted into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ Hall of Honor in 2018, recorded his 500th career coaching victory last spring.