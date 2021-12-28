WHS on verge of soccer opener

The ball hasn’t dropped on 2022 yet, and still the Waxahachie boys’ soccer team is primed and ready for the new soccer season.

The Indians will hit the pitch running next Tuesday, Jan. 4, with a trip north to take on the Sherman Bearcats. The team made the same season-opening voyage a year ago and enjoyed a 3-0 result.

The Indians will conclude the old calendar year on Friday, with scrimmages against Rockwall-Heath at 9:50 a.m. and Rowlett at 12:40 p.m. in Rockwall.

The Indians finished 14-10-1 overall in 2021, qualified for the postseason and notched their first-ever playoff victory at the Class 6A level in a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Belton on March 25.

Senior Landon Gilmore returns after a stellar year in which he was voted as District 11-6A Utility Player of the Year playing as forward and all midfield spots. Gilmore missed seven games last year and still led the team in a tough district with 14 goals and 14 assists.

Senior Antonio Garcia had 3 goals and 6 assists as a defensive midfielder; junior Jesse Garfias contributed an assist while moving from defensive midfielder and back line; and sophomore Yordi Sevilla was runner-up for offensive newcomer with 6 goals as a freshman.

Following the Sherman game, the Indians will head south for the Galveston Showcase Jan. 6-8, where they will take on Dickinson, Fort Bend Eisenhower and Galveston Ball on successive days. The Tribe will also enter the Life Waxahachie tournament and will host Mansfield Legacy before starting district play Jan. 25 against Waco Midway.

Waxahachie’s girls soccer team, meanwhile, will wait a couple of days to get their season underway.

The Lady Indians will get started on Thursday, Jan. 6 by hosting the Joey Rodriguez Memorial Tournament at the Midkiff Athletic Complex.

As part of the tournament, the Lady Indians will take on Denton Ryan at noon Thursday of next week, Carrollton Turner at 2 p.m. on Friday and Fort Worth Trimble Tech at 3 p.m. on Saturday next weekend.