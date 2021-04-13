Lady Indians reap 11-6A soccer honors

The Waxahachie Lady Indians made it farther in the playoffs than they had ever gone as a member of Class 6A. Members of the team were richly rewarded for their efforts.

The Lady Indians picked up a number of superlative honors on the all-District 11-6A girls’ soccer team that was announced on Saturday following Mansfield Lake Ridge’s loss in the region finals.

WHS senior Angel Garfias was voted Utility Player of the Year by the coaches in the district; junior Kaydence Ramirez was named Midfielder of the Year; and sophomore Amiyah Carter was named Defender of the Year.

Ramirez led the team in goals with 28 and assists with 16 after joining the Lady Indian side this year. Close behind was Garfias, the 2020 All-Ellis County female soccer Player of the Year who signed with Northwestern State (La.), with 27 goals and 12 assists. Garfias ranks No. 3 in program history in goals and is the No. 2 all-time assist leader.

Carter led a defense that produced 17 shutouts on the season and also contributed nine goals and four assists.

The Lady Indians finished 19-4-3 on the season, advancing to the 6A Region II quarterfinals

First-team all-district honors went to junior goalkeeper Liv Epps, senior Bella Curiel and junior Charley Hearron.

Curiel, a team captain and a four-year starter, ranks No. 8 all-time in assists at WHS and has signed with Seminole State College (Okla.) Curiel ended the season with 17 goals and 14 assists. Epps had the third-most shutouts in program history and Hearron helped set up numerous goals as a center midfielder, recording five goals and four assists of her own.

Senior Victoria Falcon, freshman Emilee Jones and sophomore Jaya Johnson were named as second-team all-district honorees. Falcon played a huge part in the Lady Indians defense, while Jones finished with four goals and five assists.

Morgan Kennedy, Ally Henley and Sam Hernandez, all juniors, were named honorable mention.