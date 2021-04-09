Soccer Indians receive all-District 11-6A honors

The Waxahachie Indians persevered through some adversity this spring, and were rewarded with a number of selections on the all-District 11-6A boys’ soccer team that was announced this week.

Junior Landon Gilmore was voted the district’s Utility Player of the Year by the coaches in the district. Gilmore missed seven games and still led the Indians in a tough district with 14 goals and 14 assists while playing at forward and all midfield spots.

Seniors Bryan Dominguez, Clyde Melick and Luke Villarreal were all named to the all-11-6A first team. Dominguez, a midfielder, was second on the team with 11 goals and five assists despite missing four games, and Villarreal, also a midfielder, finished with 10 goals and five assists. Melick was the only starter to play in all of the team’s games at back, and had a goal and four assists.

The Indians finished 14-10-1 overall, qualified for the postseason and notched their first-ever playoff victory at the Class 6A level in a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Belton on March 25.

“Overall we went through tournament season without most of our key starters due to COVID and injuries,” WHS head boys’ coach Seth Riley said. “Once we returned from that we played most of district with our key guys outside of 4 games there where Landon, Jesse and couple bench guys were out those 4 games. When we had them we were tough.”

Riley noted that Rockwall-Heath, the team that handed WHS its playoff loss in the area round, was still playing and scheduled to play in the regional finals Friday.

Senior JP Lopez, junior Antonio Garcia and sophomore Jesse Garfias were named second-team all-district. Lopez finished the year with seven goals and 13 assists, while Garcia had three goals and six assists as a defensive midfielder and Garfias had an assist while moving from defensive midfielder and back line.

Dalton Posehn, Pablo Carrillo and Roderick Hannibal were voted honorable-mention all-district.

Because district member Mansfield Lake Ridge is still alive in the girls’ playoffs and advanced to the 6A Region II finals with a 4-2 overtime win over Tomball Memorial on Tuesday night, the 11-6A girls’ soccer all-district team will be announced at a future date.