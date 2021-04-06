Lady Indians tumble out of soccer playoffs

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians traveled to Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium on Friday afternoon fully expecting to hold serve against district rival Mansfield High and advance to the Class 6A Region II girls’ soccer semifinals.

But unfortunately, it was not to be, as the Lady Tigers jumped up and bit the Lady Indians, 2-1, ending the season for WHS and advancing themselves to the region semifinals.

The Lady Indians end their year with an outstanding final record of 19-4-3. Two of those victories came against Mansfield during District 11-6A play, 2-1 on Feb. 9 and 1-0 at home on March 5.

But the third meeting of the year was for keeps, and Mansfield’s Addyson Welch netted both goals, advancing them to a Region II semifinal game against The Woodlands this weekend.

Five seniors played their final match for the Lady Indians, including Angel Garfias, the 2019 All-Ellis County Player of the Year. Classmates Josie Flores, Trinity Kirby, Victoria Falcon and Bella Curiel will join Garfias in the commencement in May.

But the team has plenty of go-getters who will return a year older in 2022, including junior Peyton Renfro, who is expected to make a full recovery from ACL surgery.

4A Region I: HHS 6, Benbrook 0

SOUTHLAKE — It was from the start business as usual for the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Heritage Jaguars as they pinned the Lady Bobcats in the own end for the entire first half. Once Heritage found the crack in the Benbrook defensive wall they exploited it 4 times in the opening half.

Logan Berumen started the scoring parade 9 minutes into the game on a pinpoint setup from Kerry Scott, and 9 minutes later Jules Burrows found the back of the net after a sweet assist from Rachel Allen. In the 25th minute Brynn Pollock made her mark on the game by converting a pass from Riley Click. Rachel Allen ended the scoring in the first half at the 28-minute mark when she tickled the twine with a goal.

Scott was next to light the lamp at the 60-minute mark of the match and that was followed 6 minutes later when Hannah Dorsey completed the scoring for the night with an assist from Click.

Heritage (23-1) motored into the semifinals of the Class 4A Region I playoffs. The Jaguars were scheduled to face No. 10 Stephenville (16-2-2) on Tuesday in Aledo.

The winner will face Argyle in the 4A Region I championship match.

4A Region I: Argyle 5, Life 2

KENNEDALE — The 4A No. 10 Argyle Lady Eagles scored all of their goals in the first half and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinals.

Life ended the season with a record of 10-8-4, finishing as District 8-4A runner-up in the team’s deepest playoff advance ever.

Trinity Carter found the back of the net twice for the Lady Eagles. Rebecca O'Neal, Kennedi Banar and Emma Sheehan also scored, with all five of Argyle's goals coming in the first 40 minutes.

Argyle (now 21-3-2) went on to stun No. 2-ranked San Elizario, 5-0, in a Region I semifinal on Monday in Midland and awaits either Heritage or Stephenville.

Boys

4A Region I: DH-J 4, HHS 1

SOUTHLAKE — The season came to an end for the last Ellis County boys’ team alive in the soccer playoffs as Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis used a strong second half to defeat the Heritage Jaguars, 4-1, on Friday at Dragon Stadium.

The Jags took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Eagles scored four second-half goals, including three in a 3-minute span, all by Ricardo Gonzalez for a hat trick. Luis Jaimes added a late goal and assisted on one of Gonzalez’s goals.

Diamond Hill advanced to play Stephenville, which beat San Elizario on penalty kicks on Friday.