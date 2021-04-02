Lady Indians hold off Mesquite Horn to advance

Daily Light report

MESQUITE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians scored a first-half goal and the goalkeeping and defense did the rest, propelling them to a 1-0 victory over Mesquite Horn on Tuesday night in the area round of the Class 6A Region II girls’ soccer playoffs at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

WHS goalkeeper Liv Epps posted her 17th clean sheet of the season and her ninth in the last 10 matches.

The Lady Indians (19-3-3) advanced to the Region II quarterfinals to face District 11-6A Mansfield High for the third time this season. That match was scheduled for Friday afternoon at Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium.

The Lady Indians swept both meetings in district play, 2-1 at Mansfield on Feb. 9 and 1-0 at Lumpkins Stadium on March 5.

The winner of Friday’s game advances to the Region II semifinals to play either Tomball or Class 6A No. 2-ranked The Woodlands early this coming week.

5A Region II: Highland Park 2, MHS 0

MESQUITE — The Midlothian High School soccer girls battled Class 5A No. 1-ranked Highland Park to 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals.

Great defending from the Panthers and outstanding goalkeeping from Landry Combs kept most of the game scoreless. Bailey Wesco hit the post midway through the second half.

Highland Park finally snuck one past the stingy Panther defense with just under seven minutes left in the game. Not willing to give up, the girls threw everything forward in search of an equalizer before giving up a second goal with less than two minutes left.

The Lady Panthers finish the season as back-to-back district champions, bi-district champions, area champions and regional quarterfinalists with a 15-4-5 record.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers traveled to Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse for the area round and were victorious by a 3-1 margin over Hallsville.

Wesco opened the scoring from a Mariah Griffin assist, then made it a brace on a through ball from Taylor Thibodeau. Kennedy Husbands got the final Panther goal as Wesco added an assist of her own.

4A Region I: HHS 8, Ranchview 0

SOUTHLAKE — Rachel Allen had a goal and two assists as Class 4A No. 6-ranked Midlothian Heritage rolled past Carrollton Ranchview, 8-0, in a Region I area playoff at Dragon Stadium.

Logan Berumen, Kerry Scott, Brynn Pollock, Hannah Dorsey, Jules Burrows, Riley Click and Payton Grimes added a goal each for Heritage (22-1), which advanced to face Benbrook in the Region I quarterfinals back at Dragon Stadium on Friday evening.

Jaedyn Barela and Tanner Sorenson combined for the shutout in goal. Sydney Dickson and Scott had an assist apiece.

4A Region I: Life 5, Bridgeport 3

ALEDO — The Life Waxahachie girls upset No. 1 seed Bridgeport, 5-3, on Tuesday night in an area-round game at Bearcat Stadium.

The Lady Mustangs (10-7-4) advanced to the Region I quarterfinals to take on Argyle on Friday night at Kennedale’s Wildcat Stadium. Argyle defeated Alvarado, 4-1, on Tuesday in their area match.