Tribe turned aside in area round

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Waxahachie Indians had a couple of good opportunities to score in the second half, but came up short in a 2-0 loss to Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday night in the area round of the Class 6A Region II boys’ soccer playoffs at Forester Field.

The Indians finished 14-10-1 overall, but not before recording their first bi-district playoff victory at the 6A level.

Rockwall-Heath scored a goal in the first half on a cross and left-footed volley on the bounce with just under 15 minutes remaining, and the Indians went into the locker room with a 1-0 deficit.

In the second half, the Tribe had chances to equalize twice as Luke Villarreal and Landon Gilmore each had a shot on goal, but each attempt was saved. The Hawks added an insurance goal late in the second half.

Rockwall-Heath (11-8-5) advanced to the Region II quarterfinal and was scheduled to face Duncanville on Friday night at Forester Field.

5A Region II: Nacogdoches 1, MHS 0

WHITEHOUSE — The Midlothian Panthers lost a hard fought match, 1-0, to a tough Nacogdoches side on Tuesday night at Wildcat Stadium in the Class 5A Region II area round.

The Panthers finish the season as 3-time district champions, bi-district champions and area finalists with a record of 14-8-3.

Nacogdoches (17-5-5) got the game-winning goal by Carlos Rodriguez in the second half. The Dragons advanced to play Lufkin on Friday in the Region II quarterfinals.

5A Region II: Sulphur Springs 4, Red Oak 2, OT

MESQUITE — An outstanding season came to a conclusion for the Red Oak Hawks in a 4-2 area-round overtime loss to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday night at Hanby Stadium.

The Hawks (15-4-6) took an early 1-0 lead, but the Wildcats capitalized on back-to-back penalty kicks by Alex Yanez and Edgar Salazar respectively to pull level and then take the lead. Red Oak knotted the score early in the second half and regulation ended at 2-all.

Sulphur Springs advanced to Thursday night’s 5A Region II quarterfinals, losing to Longview, 3-1, to finish its year at 17-11-1.

4A Region I: HHS 1, Hirschi 0

SPRINGTOWN — Calvin Duggins scored the game’s lone goal off an Elliot Moore assist as the Heritage Jaguars edged Wichita Falls Hirschi, 1-0, in Class 4A Region I area-round action on Tuesday night at Porcupine Stadium.

The Jaguars (13-4-2) were scheduled to face Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Friday afternoon at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium in the opening match of an HHS regional quarterfinal doubleheader. The Jag girls were to face Benbrook in the nightcap immediately following.

The winner of Friday’s HHS-Diamond Hill-Jarvis boys’ game will face either Stephenville or San Elizario in the Region I semifinals early this coming week.