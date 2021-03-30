Lady Indians roll past Bryan

Daily Light report

HEWITT — A fast start was just what the Waxahachie Lady Indians needed to assure themselves of their first Class 6A playoff victory on Friday night.

Senior Angel Garfias finished with a hat trick as the Lady Indians scored four goals in the first half, then coasted the rest of the way to a 5-1 win over Bryan at Panther Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Indians (18-3-3) advanced to face Mesquite Horn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 6A Region II area round at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. A victory would send WHS on to the Region II quarterfinals this weekend against either Rockwall or Mansfield.

WHS scored its first goal 12 minutes in on a tap-in by Garfias, then added two more goals in the next 15 minutes on a header off a corner kick followed by a chip over the Bryan keeper that rolled in. Josie Flores’ goal with 2:36 left in the half sent the Lady Indians into the locker room with a comfortable advantage.

The Lady Indians added one more goal with 29:03 left to increase the lead to 5-0.

The Lady Indians qualified for the playoffs in their first 6A season in 2019, losing to Richardson Pearce in the bi-district round. The team was on the verge of another playoff appearance in 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the postseason.

Also advancing to the area round were the Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs, who routed Fort Worth Western Hills on Thursday, 11-1. The Lady Mustangs (9-7-4) were scheduled to take on 5-4A champion Bridgeport on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to the Region I quarterfinals to play either Argyle or Alvarado.

5A Region II: MHS 3, Royse City 0

MESQUITE — Senior Bailey Wesco stepped up with a brace and an assist, leading the Midlothian Lady Panthers to a 3-0 victory over Royse City on Friday evening in the first game of an MHS doubleheader at Hanby Stadium.

Wesco also assisted on a Brooklyn Piper goal, and Piper returned the favor with her own assist.

The Lady Panthers broke on top 1-0 in the first half, then salted the outcome away with two goals. Goalkeeper Landry Combs posted a shutout.

The Lady Panthers (15-3-5) were slated to open up another MHS soccer doubleheader on Tuesday against Hallsville at 5:30 p.m. The winner will face either Highland Park or Mount Pleasant in the Region II quarterfinals.

5A Region II: Highland Park 1, Red Oak 0, 2OT

WILMER — The Red Oak Lady Hawks were on the verge of pulling off a colossal upset against 5A No. 1-ranked Highland Park, but never could find the goal that they needed.

In the second session of overtime, Highland Park’s Quinn Cornog scored the only goal of the 5A Region II bi-district match for a 1-0 victory over Red Oak on Friday evening at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium.

Red Oak (14-9-1), the fourth seed from District 14-5A making its 14th consecutive playoff appearance, and goalkeeper Megan Fellows blanked for 90 minutes an offense that has averaged over six goals per match.

Red Oak’s best scoring chance of the evening came from sophomore Georgia Santos, forcing a diving stop in overtime by Claire Binns to preserve her 15th shutout.

Highland Park (18-0) advanced to face Mount Pleasant in the area round, with either Midlothian or Hallsville awaiting in the region quarterfinals.

4A Region I: Heritage 12, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

KENNEDALE — Class 4A No. 6-ranked Midlothian Heritage exploded from the opening kickoff and built a 6-0 lead only 13 minutes into the game en route to a 12-0 rout of Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in the bi-district round of the 4A Region I playoffs at Wildcat Stadium.

Bailey Lamb and Logan Berumen each achieved a hat trick with three goals to lead the Jaguars on the score sheet. Brynn Pollock and Kerry Scott closely followed with two goals apiece, and they also assisted on one goal each. Jules Burrows and Joely Godfrey closed out the scoring with a goal each. Rachel Allen and Sydney Dickson each added two assists, and Riley Click pitched in with a helper.

Heritage did not give up a single shot on goal for the entire evening, as the team defense shut down anything that made it past midfield.

The Jags (21-1) were scheduled to face Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Southlake Carroll High School's Dragon Stadium.

4A Region II: Celina 18, Ferris 0

PLANO — The Farris Lady Jackets ran into a buzzsaw in the 4A Region II bi-district round on Friday as they fell to Celina, 18-0, at John Paul II High School.

The Lady Jackets finished the year at 16-6-3 overall.

Junior Taylor Zdrojewski scored seven goals for the Lady Bobcats (21-3), and that only tied for the second-most she has scored in a match this season. Zdrojewski has scored 98 goals this season. Two other Celina players finished with hat tricks, and two more finished with two goals each.