Late goal lifts MHS past Forney

Daily Light report

MESQUITE — A header off a free kick with 19 seconds left in regulation avoided overtime and sent the Midlothian Panthers on to the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Forney Jackrabbits at Hanby Stadium on Friday night.

Aidan Williams took the free kick, and Ryan Tate headed it in from the left side of the goal for the game-winner.

The Panthers (15-8-3) advanced to the area round and were scheduled to take on Nacogdoches on Tuesday night at about 7:45 p.m. in the second game of an MHS doubleheader at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium. The winner of this game will move on to the Region II quarterfinals to play either Corsicana or Lufkin this weekend.

The Panthers trailed 1-0 early on, but Jeremy Cundiff equalized with a goal off an assist by Guiany Tello. Zeke Compton played in goal in the second half and picked up the win.

Also advancing to area-round action were the Waxahachie Indians, who upset District 12-6A champion Belton on Thursday night, 1-0, at Waco Midway.

The Indians (14-9-1) were set to face Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the 6A Region II boys’ bracket at Forester Field in Dallas, with the winner advancing to face either 11-6A champion Duncanville or North Mesquite.

5A Region II: Red Oak 4, W. Mesquite 3

RED OAK — Sammy Benavidez and Dakota Santos each recorded a brace as the Red Oak Hawks used a second-half surge to defeat West Mesquite, 4-3, on Friday night at Billy Goodloe Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II boys’ soccer playoffs.

The Hawks (15-3-6) were set to take on Sulphur Springs on Tuesday evening at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium. The winner moves on to face either Longview or Joshua in the Region II quarterfinals this weekend.

Luis Bazaldua added a pair of assists for the Hawks, who battled to a 1-1 deadlock at halftime before scoring three second-half goals to take the victory and advance.

4A Region I: Heritage 7, Western Hills 0

ALVARADO — The bi-district round of the Class 4A Region I boys’ soccer playoffs was a breeze for the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars as they rolled to a 7-0 victory over Fort Worth Western Hills on Friday night at Charles Head Stadium.

The Jags (12-4-2) were scheduled to travel to Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium to face Wichita Falls Hirschi in the area round on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to play either Diamond Hill-Jarvis or Argyle in the Region I quarterfinals this weekend.