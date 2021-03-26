Indians stun Belton in bi-district match

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie Indians have their first boys’ soccer victory at the Class 6A level — and their coach is on his way toward another 100 wins.

Bryan Dominguez scored off an assist by J.P. Lopez in the first half as the fourth-seeded Indians stunned District 12-6A champion Belton, 1-0, on Thursday evening in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium.

The Indians (14-9-1) await the winner between Rowlett and Rockwall-Heath in the area round. Those two were scheduled to play the late game Friday in a bi-district doubleheader at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.

Dominguez's goal was all the Indians needed as they nursed the 1-0 lead home through lockdown goalkeeping and defense.

Thursday’s bi-district victory was No. 101 for WHS boys’ head coach Seth Riley, who reached the century mark on Tuesday in a 6-2 warm-up win over Corsicana at the WHS Midkiff Athletic Complex. Riley is now 101-37-24 in his seventh season as head coach.

Landon Gilmore recorded a hat trick in the first half alone. WHS led 4-0 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

Dominguez scored a quick early goal on a give-and-go to set the tone before Gilmore ended the first half with three consecutive net-finders, the third on an impressive volley at the mouth of the woodwork. Lopez added a goal in the second half.

Elsewhere among Ellis County teams, the boys’ soccer playoffs were set to continue on Friday night as Midlothian (13-7-3) was to face Forney at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium and Red Oak drew a home game against West Mesquite in Class 5A Region II. In 4A Region I, Midlothian Heritage was scheduled to travel to Alvarado to play Fort Worth Western Hills.

In girls’ play on Friday, the Lady Indians (17-3-3) were scheduled to take on Bryan at Midway in the 6A Region II bracket. In 5A Region II, both Midlothian and Red Oak were set to face Royse City and Highland Park respectively; in 4A Region I, Midlothian Heritage was paired with Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in Kennedale; and in 4A Region II, Ferris was to travel to Plano John Paul II to play state-ranked Celina.

4A Region I girls: Life 11, Western Hills 1

KENNEDALE — Freshman Emeri Adames scored a hat trick — and then some — as the Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs advanced to the area round of the Class 4A Region I girls’ soccer playoffs with an 11-1 rout of Fort Worth Western Hills on Thursday evening in the first game of a bi-district playoff doubleheader at Wildcat Stadium.

The Lady Mustangs (9-7-4), who finished the regular season as District 8-4A runners-up, advance to the area round and will play either Bridgeport or Lake Worth at a site and time to be announced. Those two teams were set to play their bi-district match on Friday evening in Bridgeport.

Adames had four goals in the first half alone as Life built a 7-1 halftime lead.

4A Region I boys: Benbrook 3, Life 0

KENNEDALE — The third-seeded Life Waxahachie Mustangs had hopes of extending their season but instead saw them dashed in a 3-0 shutout loss to Fort Worth Benbrook on Thursday night in the nightcap at Wildcat Stadium.

The Mustangs finish at 9-8-2 with the loss.

Benbrook (6-9) advanced with the win and will face either Gainesville or Lake Worth in the area round early next week.