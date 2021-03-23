WHS soccer set for bi-district

Lady Indians play Thursday, Indians set for Friday; both at Waco Midway

Daily Light report
Waxahachie’s Jesse Garcia (11, right) nods home the game-winning goal in the final minute against Mansfield Lake Ridge during a February home match. The Indians will take on Belton at Waco Midway on Thursday evening in the Class 6A Region II bi-district round. The Lady Indians will also play their postseason opener at Midway on Friday night against Bryan.

Both Waxahachie High School soccer teams are preparing for the playoffs to begin, and each will be in bi-district action on Thursday and Friday.

The Indians (11-9-1, 8-4-1), the No. 4 seed out of District 11-6A in the Class 6A Region II boys’ bracket, will face 12-6A champion Belton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium. The winner of this match will advance to play the winner between Rowlett and Rockwall-Heath early next week in the area round.

The WHS boys were scheduled to play a warm-up match against Corsicana at the WHS turf pitch on Tuesday evening. The Tribe secured a playoff berth with back-to-back shutouts of Midway and Waco High on March 8 and 9 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians, the No. 3 seed out of 11-6A, will also be headed to Midway, and will face 12-6A runner-up Bryan on Friday night at 8 p.m.

The Lady Indians (17-3-3, 9-3-2) have been idle since March 16, when they rewarded head coach Jason Venable with his 500th career victory in a 5-0 rout of DeSoto.

They enter the postseason with especially strong form, as the Lady Indians are on a streak of eight consecutive shutouts posted by goalkeeper Liv Epps and the WHS defense, a stretch that includes seven wins and one draw.