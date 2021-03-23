WHS soccer set for bi-district

Daily Light report

Both Waxahachie High School soccer teams are preparing for the playoffs to begin, and each will be in bi-district action on Thursday and Friday.

The Indians (11-9-1, 8-4-1), the No. 4 seed out of District 11-6A in the Class 6A Region II boys’ bracket, will face 12-6A champion Belton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium. The winner of this match will advance to play the winner between Rowlett and Rockwall-Heath early next week in the area round.

The WHS boys were scheduled to play a warm-up match against Corsicana at the WHS turf pitch on Tuesday evening. The Tribe secured a playoff berth with back-to-back shutouts of Midway and Waco High on March 8 and 9 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians, the No. 3 seed out of 11-6A, will also be headed to Midway, and will face 12-6A runner-up Bryan on Friday night at 8 p.m.

The Lady Indians (17-3-3, 9-3-2) have been idle since March 16, when they rewarded head coach Jason Venable with his 500th career victory in a 5-0 rout of DeSoto.

They enter the postseason with especially strong form, as the Lady Indians are on a streak of eight consecutive shutouts posted by goalkeeper Liv Epps and the WHS defense, a stretch that includes seven wins and one draw.