WHS soccer teams set for playoffs

Daily Light report

WACO — With the regular season winding down, the playoff-bound Waxahachie Lady Indians and head coach Jason Venable are putting the finishing touches on another outstanding year.

The Lady Indians took a 3-0 halftime lead and then exploded in the second half as they routed Waco High, 9-0, on Monday night at Waco ISD Stadium in their next-to-last district game of the season. The result locks up a No. 3 seeding for the team in the upcoming Class 6A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Indians (15-3-3, 7-3-2) were scheduled to close out the regular season at Lumpkins Stadium on Tuesday night against DeSoto. Even though the match won’t affect the standings, it was still a huge one as Venable was going for his 500th career victory as head coach. Monday night’s win was No. 499 for the longtime skipper.

Tuesday’s finale was also to be the final home appearance for five Lady Indian seniors: Josie Flores, Angel Garfias, Trinity Kirby, Victoria Falcon and Bella Curiel.

The Waxahachie varsity boys, meanwhile, were scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night for their regular-season curtain-closer. The Indians have whitewashed their last two opponents, beating Waco Midway, 5-0, and Waco High, 3-0.

In the win over Waco last Tuesday, the Tribe (11-9-1, 8-4-1) got goals from Dalton Posehn in the first half, and Landon Gilmore and Luke Villarreal in the second half. The Indians will be the No. 4 seed out of District 11-6A in the 6A Region II boys’ playoffs, which will get underway next week.