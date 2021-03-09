Soccer Indians lock up playoffs

Daily Light report

With a huge result against Waco Midway on Monday night, the Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team has punched its ticket into the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

The Indians put the game away in the second half as they routed Midway, 5-0, at the Midkiff Athletic Complex at Waxahachie High School in District 11-6A play.

The outcome leaves the Indians (10-9-1, 7-4-1) well clear of fifth-place Waco High with two games left to go in the regular season.

Luke Villarreal and Bryan Dominguez each recorded a brace for the Kickin’ Indians. Villarreal opened the scoring for the Kickin’ Indians with a tap-in rebound off an Antonio Serrano shot from distance. Dominguez tallied with 17:24 left on a give-and-go for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Villarreal added his second netter early in the second half on a lovely through-ball, and the Indians added two more goals as Landon Gilmore fed Dalton Posehn on another nice pass and Dominguez polished off the night with an easy deke past the Midway keeper.

The playoff clincher was a nice palate-cleanser for the Indians after a disappointing 3-1 loss on Friday night at Mansfield High. The Indians trailed by a goal at the half and saw several opportunities to level denied before the Tigers seized control with two late goals.

The Indians were scheduled to host Waco on Tuesday night for their final home game, and will close out the regular season next Tuesday night at DeSoto. The bi-district round will follow, likely against the District 12-6A champion.

11-6A girls: WHS 2, Midway 0

HEWITT — The Lady Indians also picked up a crucial district victory on Monday evening as they beat Waco Midway, 2-0, to move into third place and draw within sight of a playoff berth.

Junior goalkeeper Liv Epps posted her fifth clean sheet in a row. In that stretch, the Lady Indians have amassed four wins and a draw at the most opportune time of the season.

The Lady Indians (14-3-3, 6-3-2) avenged an earlier 3-2 home loss to the Lady Panthers back on Jan. 26. In so doing, they stayed two points ahead of fourth-place Duncanville and are eight points clear of fifth-place Midway heading into Tuesday night’s games, but Midway (5-11, 4-3) still has a number of postponements to make up between the winter storm and COVID-19 precautions.

WHS will make up a match at seventh-place Waco High next Monday at 4:30 p.m., then will close out the regular season at Lumpkins Stadium against last-place DeSoto next Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m.