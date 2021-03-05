WHS girls in playoff contention

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie High School girls’ soccer team was able to pull a vital point against the Duncanville Lady Panthers in a scoreless draw during Tuesday night’s District 11-6A game.

This outcome could be enough to see the Lady Indians into the playoffs, but that remains to be decided.

The Lady Indians (12-3-3, 4-3-2) obtained yet another clean sheet from junior keeper Liv Epps as they kept a two-point edge for third place in the district on both the Lady Panthers and Waco Midway.

With 14 points in the standings and five district matches to play heading into the weekend, WHS has one more crucial make-up outing at Midway on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield High on Friday night and after Monday’s Midway make-up, will head south for the second time in two nights on Tuesday night to face Waco High.

11-6A boys: Duncanville 4, WHS 1

Luke Villarreal scored the initial goal very early in the contest, but the Duncanville Panthers pulled away for a 4-1 win on Tuesday night in district play.

Villarreal scored from the left side of the goal on a cross-body sharp-angle shot that bounced into the net behind the Panthers’ goalkeeper. The Panthers, however, answered with two goals of their own and denied a brilliant header by Bryan Dominguez on a long set piece before halftime that would’ve leveled.

Duncanville tacked on another goal before the half to take control of the game afterward.

The Indians (7-8-3, 4-3-3) took their tenuous hold on fourth place in District 11-6A into Friday night’s away game at Mansfield High. They will host Waco High on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.