Lady Indians erupt vs. DeSoto

Daily Light report

DESOTO — Sophomore Amiyah Carter recorded two goals and an assist on Monday night as the Waxahachie Lady Indians blasted DeSoto, 7-0, in a District 11-6A match.

Six different scorers found the opposing net for the Lady Indians (12-3-2, 4-3-1). Angel Garfias pitched in a goal and an assist, and Kaydence Ramirez, Charley Hearron, Ally Henley and Abby Buchanan all scored a goal each. Bella Curiel and Sam Hernandez each added an assist.

Liv Epps posted her second straight clean sheet and was helped by a solid defense once again.

On Friday night, Garfias scored a brace, and the Lady Indians took a crucial 2-0 road win over Cedar Hill. Epps earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Indians.

WHS momentarily moved past Duncanville and into fourth place in the district standings pending the outcome of Duncanville’s Monday match at Waco High. The Lady Indians and Lady Panthers were scheduled to meet in a crucial game at Duncanville on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians will host Mansfield High at the WHS turf field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.