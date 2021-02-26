Lake Ridge edges WHS boys

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team finally got back on the pitch on Tuesday night and played their first match since Feb. 5, but Mansfield Lake Ridge came away with a 2-1 win in District 11-6A action.

Landon Gilmore scored for the Indians on an incredibly-long shot on a free kick from more than 40 yards out that evaded Lake Ridge’s goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead. The Eagles, however, knotted the score moments later and then added the go-ahead goal before the end of the half.

The Indians had a few chances in the second half to equalize, but were turned aside each time.

The Indians (6-7-1, 3-2-1) were scheduled to host Cedar Hill on Friday evening at the WHS field, and rescheduled Wednesday's postponed match at Waco High for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Next Tuesday, the Indians will host Duncanville at 7:30 p.m.

11-6A girls: Lake Ridge 7, WHS 0

A very strong Mansfield Lake Ridge team came into town on Tuesday and left with a 7-0 result against the Lady Indians.

A rescheduled match against Waco High was postponed on Wednesday. No make-up date has been set.

WHS (10-3-2, 2-3-1) was scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night. They will travel to Duncanville on Tuesday,