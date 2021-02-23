WHS soccer teams back in action

After almost two weeks off the pitch because of winter weather, both Waxahachie High School varsity soccer teams are set this week to resume action.

With more temperate conditions in place, the Lady Indians were scheduled to return to District 11-6A action on Tuesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge at Lumpkins Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians (10-2-3, 2-2-1) have not played since Feb. 9, a 2-1 victory at Mansfield High, because of postponements due to weather.

WHS’ girls will have a busy week ahead. They will squeeze in a make-up match at Lumpkins against Waco High on Wednesday at 6 p.m., then will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Next Tuesday, the team will travel to Duncanville.

WHS boys

The Indian boys were scheduled to end a 14-day layoff and return to action on Tuesday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge on the road.

The Indians (6-6-1, 3-1-1) have been idled by the weather since Feb. 9, when they took a 2-1 home victory over Mansfield. Two home make-up games against DeSoto and Waco Midway have yet to be rescheduled.

WHS will host Cedar Hill on Friday at 7:30 p.m., then will turn around and travel to Waco on Saturday for a make-up game that will begin at 2:30 p.m. The Indians will host Duncanville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Duncanville (12-0-2, 4-0-1) currently leads District 11-6A, with the Indians in second place and Lake Ridge (11-2-1, 2-1-1) still with a game in hand. Mansfield (9-4-3, 3-2) sits in fourth place.