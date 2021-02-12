Indians bounce back, beat Mansfield

Daily Light report

Dalton Posehn scored from the spot late in the first half for the go-ahead goal, and the Waxahachie Indians bounced back from a disappointing loss by grabbing a 2-1 victory over Mansfield on Tuesday night at Waxahachie High School’s turf field in District 11-6A boys’ soccer action.

Antonio Serrano scored the initial goal on a rebound with 23:47 remaining in the first half. Mansfield’s Bakari Burgess leveled minutes later on a Matthew Clark assist, but Posehn’s penalty kick before halftime gave the Tribe the lead for good.

In the team’s previous outing last Friday, heartbreak came late for the Indians (6-6-1, 3-1-1) as Duncanville scored the winning goal in the final minutes to send WHS to its first district loss, 2-1.

The Panthers scored first, but Clyde Melick equalized with a viciously-sneaky header on a perfectly-placed corner kick at the mouth of the goal. The halftime score was 1-all and it stayed that way until late in the second half.

Friday’s soccer game at Waco was postponed because of COVID-19 precautions with the Waco team. No make-up date has been established. The Tribe’s next match will be next Tuesday at home vs. DeSoto, weather permitting.

11-6A girls: WHS 2, Mansfield 1

MANSFIELD — The Lady Indians (10-2-3, 2-2-1) took a 1-0 halftime lead and held on for a 2-1 win at Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Friday’s girls’ varsity soccer game against Waco at Lumpkins Stadium was postponed because of weather conditions. The Lady Indians will travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night, weather permitting.