WHS boys rout Midway on road

Daily Light report

WACO — The Waxahachie boys’ soccer team cranked up its offense for a season-high six goals — including a hat trick by junior Landon Gilmore — on Tuesday night and opened District 11-6A action with an emphatic 6-1 road victory over Waco Midway.

The Indians (4-5, 1-0) opened the scoring with a volley by Gilmore at short range from a perfect cross by classmate Jonathan Orr. The second goal came on a well-placed through ball from John Paul Lopez to Gilmore, who had an easy tap-in past the Panther goalkeeper. The Tribe make it 3-0 at the half as Clyde Melick scored on a Gilmore cross.

WHS added to their lead as Gilmore scored on a give-and-go from Luke Villarreal early in the second half. The Indians added two more goals, including one on a steal and shot from distance in the Midway half, to close out the scoring.

The Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night. They will travel to Cedar Hill on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

11-6A girls: Midway 3, WHS 2

The Lady Indians were able to stay within striking distance after giving up an early goal, but suffered their first loss of the season against Waco Midway, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium in the district opener for both teams.

The Lady Indians (8-1-1, 0-1) were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday night and will be back home on Tuesday, hosting Cedar Hill at 7:30 p.m.