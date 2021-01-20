A special evening: Lady Indians honor seniors, blow out Ennis

Daily Light report

The still-undefeated Waxahachie High School girls’ soccer team scored early and often in a 7-0 non-district victory over county rival Ennis on a very special Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium.

It was Senior Night for the Lady Indians, and five seniors were honored: Josie Flores, Angel Garfias, Trinity Kirby, Victoria Falcon and Bella Curiel.

“The ladies played and came out focused on a great night for our seniors,” WHS head coach Jason Venable said. “Playing without several players the ‘next player up’ philosophy was in full effect.”

Curiel and junior Kaydence Ramirez each scored two goals for WHS, and Garfias added a goal and three assists. Kirby and Falcon also scored a goal each, and Ramirez, Emilee Jones and Victoria Monsivais each also recorded an assist.

The Lady Indians (8-0-1) also notched their seventh shutout of the season as Liv Epps kept yet another clean sheet.

Curiel’s goal off Garfias’ first assist of the night opened the scoring, then Garfias also assisted on the second goal by Ramirez and the Lady Indians were off and running.

The Lady Indians begin District 11-6A play on Tuesday against Waco Midway at Lumpkins Stadium. The varsity match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

“This was a productive final non-district match prior to next week’s district opener vs. Waco Midway,” Venable said. “If healthy, this year can be an exciting and great team. We are looking forward to it.”

Boys: WHS 3, Mans. Legacy 1

The Indians picked up a much-needed 3-1 non-district win against Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night at the Waxahachie High School turf field as they tuned up one final time for the start of district play.

Legacy (5-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Seldin Korkutovic 15 minutes in. But the Tribe leveled nine minutes later as Luke Villarreal made a move in traffic and curled one past the goalkeeper, then Clyde Melick headed home a loose ball in front of the net on a throw-in with about six minutes remaining in the half for a 2-1 halftime advantage.

The Indians added an insurance goal with about 20 minutes left in the second half on a penalty kick by Dalton Posehn after Villarreal was taken down on the edge of the box.

The Indians (3-5) are off until Tuesday, when they will open District 11-6A play at Waco Midway.