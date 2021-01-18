Lady Indians tested at Joshua tourney

Daily Light report

JOSHUA — The Waxahachie Lady Indians are still undefeated on the year, but the team finally hit its first speed bump of the new season on Saturday as host Joshua battled the Lady Indians to a 0-0 draw to close out the Joshua Shootout tournament.

On Friday, WHS conceded its first goal of the season against Haltom, but the Lady Indians came away with a 3-1 victory. The team came back on Saturday and held on for a 4-3 win over Irving MacArthur at the tournament before ending the day’s action with the scoreless deadlock.

The Lady Indians (7-0-1) had opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Thursday behind two goals from senior forward Angel Garfias and a goal from junior midfielder Kaydence Ramirez.

Also at the tournament, the WHS junior varsity girls ran their season record to 8-0, winning the Joshua tournament over the hosts on penalty kicks on Saturday. Overall, the Lady Indian soccer program is 17-0-1 on the year through two weeks.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Ennis at Lumpkins Stadium on Tuesday night in their final tune-up for District 11-6A play, which begins next Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Waco Midway, also at Lumpkins Stadium.

On Sunday, the team announced that senior Bella Curiel, junior Liv Epps and sophomore Amiyah Carter were named to the Battle of 287 all-tournament team from the previous week’s action.

Boys compete at Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION — The Waxahachie High School boys’ soccer team finished 0-3 in tournament play this past weekend at the Aggieland Classic.

The Indians opened with a 1-0 loss to Cypress Woods on Thursday, followed that with a 1-0 loss to The Woodlands College Park on Friday, and closed out with a 4-1 loss to Montgomery Lake Creek on Saturday. WHS trailed 1-0 at halftime.

The Indians (2-5) were scheduled to host a strong Mansfield Legacy team on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium. WHS will have a weeklong break to prepare for the start of District 11-6A play next Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.