Lady Indians maintain streak of whitewashes

Daily Light report

JOSHUA — Five matches in, the Waxahachie Lady Indians still maintain a clean sheet on the entirety of the young 2021 season.

The Lady Indians were held to a scoreless tie at the half, but erupted with three goals in the second half to put away Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 3-0, on Thursday in the Joshua Shootout tournament.

Senior forward Angel Garfias, the defending Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ soccer player of the year, scored two goals in the second half for a brace, and junior midfielder Kaydence Ramirez also found the net for the Lady Indians (5-0).

Junior goalkeeper Liv Epps continues to stand out between the pipes, with no goals allowed through five matches.

It was the second win over Trimble Tech in less than a week for the Lady Indians, who edged the Lady Bulldogs, 1-0, last Saturday in the Battle of 287 Tournament.

WHS was scheduled to continue tournament play Friday night against Haltom. They will take on host Joshua on Saturday night starting at 8 p.m.

The Lady Indians will host Ennis at Lumpkins Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in their final tuneup for District 11-6A play, which begins Jan. 26 against Waco Midway, also at Lumpkins Stadium.

Boys: Cy-Woods 1, WHS 0

CYPRESS — The Waxahachie boys’ soccer team fought hard but dropped the opener to Cypress Woods, 1-0, on Thursday in tournament play.

The Indians (2-3) were scheduled to face The Woodlands College Park on Friday at the tournament and will close out against Montgomery Lake Creek at 9 a.m. Saturday. They will return home to take on Mansfield Legacy in non-district action on Tuesday at 7 p.m.