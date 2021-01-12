Lady Indians perfect in own tourney

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians closed out a stellar opening week with three wins in the Battle of 287 Tournament, scoring an aggregate 14 goals while conceding none on the weekend.

WHS (4-0) got a hat trick from senior Bella Curiel and a brace from sophomore Amiyah Carter as the Lady Indians opened the tournament on Thursday with a solid 7-0 thumping of Richardson High.

Freshman Emilee Jones had a goal and an assist in the match, and junior Cambrie Doyal added a goal as well. Trinity Kirby picked up two assists and Sam Hernamdez, Charley Hearron, Blakely Knight and Curiel also had an assist each.

Liv Epps kept a clean sheet in goal, making five saves.

Along the way, the Lady Indians routed Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 6-0, on Friday, then made a first-half goal stand up on Saturday as they held off Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 1-0, to complete their perfect tournament run.

The Lady Indians are entered in the Joshua tournament and will open on Thurday at 4:40 p.m. against Richland.

Boys 1-2 at Heights

SAN ANTONIO — The Waxahachie boys’ soccer team won its opener in the Alamo Heights Bruce Fink Invitational Tournament, but dropped the next two matches on Friday and Saturday.

The Indians (2-2) beat Liberty Hill, 4-3, on Thursday to open the tournament after WHS led at halftime, 2-1. But on Friday, host Alamo Heights defeated the Indians, 3-0, behind a hat trick by Alamo Heights senior Braulio Manriquez.

The Indians ended the tournament on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to San Antonio Harlan.

WHS will host Cypress Woods on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a non-district match.