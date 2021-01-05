WHS soccer girls overcome early obstacles

The Waxahachie Lady Indians ended the 2020 season with a disappointing stoppage of play, and begin it with some concern for their head coach and one of their teammates.

After going 2-1-1 in preseason scrimmages, the Lady Indians were set to kick off the 2021 season on Tuesday night against Arlington Bowie at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Indians unfortunately will be without playmaking junior Peyton Renfro, who faces rehab following knee surgery over the holidays to fix a torn ACL. Renfro finished last season with 24 goals and 10 assists. The team will also be without longtime head coach Jason Venable for a while as he shakes off an illness.

But returning for the team for her senior year is forward Angel Garfias, the reigning Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ soccer player of the year. Garfias, who signed with Northwestern State (La.) to play soccer in November, amassed 24 goals and 24 assists in 2020. She already ranks seventh in career goals scored at WHS and is currently third in career assists at the school.

Among other WHS returnees are seniors Bella Curiel and Victoria Falcon; juniors Liv Epps, Ally Henley, Abby Buchanan, Sam Hernandez and Charley Hearron; and sophomore Amiyah Carter.

Among several newcomers to the team who will be counted on are seniors Josie Flores and Trinity Kirby, and junior Kaydence Ramirez.

The Lady Indians last year finished 16-3-2 overall and 10-3 in district play, good for third place and what would’ve been a playoff berth. But the University Interscholastic League’s abrupt shutdown of all activities in mid-March prevented the team from showing what it could do in the postseason.

Following Tuesday night’s debut, the action shifts to Waxahachie High School’s Midkiff Athletic Complex for the 18th annual Battle of 287 Tournament. The varsity girls will face Richardson High at noon on Thursday, Saginaw Chisholm Trail at noon on Friday and Fort Worth Trimble Tech at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 12 teams are entered, including Red Oak, Midlothian Heritage, Lancaster and Corsicana as well as Waco High out of District 11-6A.

The Lady Indians will also travel to Joshua for a tournament Jan. 14-16, and will host Ennis at Lumpkins Stadium on Jan. 19. District 11-6A play will begin on Jan. 26 at Lumpkins vs. Waco Midway.