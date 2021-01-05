WHS boys call on new crop of leaders

The Waxahachie Indians one year ago got the season off to a strong start with six wins in a row, and might’ve parlayed that into a playoff berth had COVID-19 not spoiled their hopes.

It appears the Tribe is intent on coming off the starting blocks in 2021 fast as well. The Indians began the new boys’ soccer season Monday afternoon with a 3-0 win at Sherman.

Waxahachie scored in the opening 10 minutes and then again with 10 minutes left in the first half for a 2-0 margin at the break. The final goal came with two minutes remaining. WHS held the Bearcats to one shot on goal.

The Indians last season were 12-5-5 overall and were still battling for a playoff berth when the onset of the pandemic brought a halt to all games in mid-March. They had two matches left in the regular season and only trailed fourth place by a point when play was suspended.

The Indians were hit hard by graduation, with the loss of district goalkeeper MVP Josh Redding, utility MVP Jordan Beechum and all-district players Mark McLachlan, Emmanuel Nwonkwo, Crisanto Perez and Austin Andrus.

However, returning for the Indians are senior Clyde Melick, senior Bryan Dominguez and junior Landon Gilmore, each of whom landed second-team all-district selections a year ago. Senior John Paul Lopez, who also returns, was voted honorable mention all-district.

The Indians are entered in the Alamo Heights tournament in San Antonio starting on Thursday and will be defending their championship there. The team is working on finding a second tournament for the following weekend.

After a Jan. 19 home game against Mansfield Legacy, the Indians will start District 11-6A play Jan. 26 at Waco Midway.