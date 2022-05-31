Alexander returns to coaching at WHS

Daily Light report

Waxahachie’s Todd Alexander has coached numerous sports in his more than a quarter of a century at his alma mater, including three seasons as the Indians’ head football coach. He will be adding golf to his portfolio this fall.

Following a year spent full-time in the classroom, Alexander has been named as the Indians’ head boys’ golf coach for 2022-2023, marking a return to the Waxahachie ISD athletics department.

The last time Indians fans saw Alexander with a cap and whistle was in the fall of 2020, when he coached the football Indians to a 5-5 record and their first playoff appearance as a member of Texas’ highest classification, Class 6A. The 2020 season was profoundly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with schedules shifted by five weeks. Alexander stepped down in January 2021, shortly after the end of the season.

Alexander was promoted from offensive and running game coordinator to head football coach after the departure of Jon Kitna in 2018. He is the first graduate of Waxahachie High School and first Waxahachie native to be named head coach of the Indians varsity football team.

Alexander, a 1990 graduate of WHS and an alumnus of Tarleton State University, has held several coaching positions and has also taught at both the junior high and elementary levels. Alexander will begin his 26th year with Waxahachie ISD, of which he spent 22 with the district as a football coach at either the high school or junior high level.

He also spent two seasons outside of football as the WHS girls’ head cross country coach, leading the team to the program’s first-ever district championship in 2018.

Alexander spent the first two years of his coaching career in Maypearl, where he coached football, baseball, and track and field.