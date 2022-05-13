Life senior wins bronze at 4A boys’ state golf

Daily Light report

KINGSLAND — Senior Nolan De Los Santos of Life Waxahachie won the individual bronze medal as the Mustang boys’ golf team finished in 10th place in the team’s first-ever state competition at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A boys’ tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Legends Golf Course.

De Los Santos shot a 71 on the first day and followed with a 74 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 145, tying Chandler Cooke of Lake Belton for third place.

Other competitors for Life included Jonathan Nguyen, who finished at 168; Garrett Stanley, 181; Andrew Woodard, 188; and Jhett Ray, 199.

The Mustangs finished with a two-day team score of 682, one stroke behind ninth-place Longview Spring Hill.

Argyle took the 4A boys’ championship with a two-day total of 592. Bullard was second and Bridgeport third. Argyle’s Gaven Lane won the individual championship with 136, followed by Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson at 142.

On April 18, the Mustangs made school history by placing third overall at the 4A Region II tournament and advancing to state. The Mustangs shot a two-day total score of 656 at The Van Zandt Country Club.

HHS, Maypearl tee off Monday

The Heritage High School girls’ golf team is back for another run at a state championship — and this time they intend to bring home a first-pl trophy.

The Jaguars will compete for a title at the UIL Class 4A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Legends Golf Club in Kingsland.

The squad of Kodi Nolen, Maddie Sanders, Brynlea Caldwell, Trinity Conard and Cate Swize are back to attempt to improve on their strong fourth-place state showing a year ago. They will tee off at Legends at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, with tee times on Tuesday depending on team placement.

Last year, the very same quintet was four shots out of the lead after Day 1 of the two-day state tourney, and settled for a fourth-place team finish. However, Nolen and Sanders finished in the top four among individual golfers, with Nolen — who signed in December to play golf at Midwestern State University — placing third and Sanders — an Arkansas-Fort Smith golf signee — fourth.

At the Class 4A Region II golf tournament last month at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton, the Jags dominated the field, winning the team championship by 21 strokes over runner-up Bullard. Nolen tied for first place with a two-day total of 150, with Sanders placing fourth with a 154 and Caldwell coming in ninth with a 164.

At district, all five HHS golfers earned first-team all-district awards as the Jags won their sixth consecutive district golf championship (with COVID-19 nixing a chance for a seventh in 2020).

Also advancing to state are the Maypearl Lady Panthers, who will play Monday and Tuesday in the Class 3A state tournament at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin

The team of Breece Brooks, Dakota Jones, Addison Crossland, Braylee Coppock and Josey Austin will tee off at about 8:10 a.m. on Monday.