WHS’ Garza qualifies for regionals

Daily Light report

GLEN ROSE — The Waxahachie Lady Indian golf team finished in third place at the District 11-6A golf tournament held at Squaw Valley Golf Course on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Senior Vanessa Garza qualified for the Class 6A Region II tournament as an individual medalist. Garza shot an 86 in the first round, and bettered that score by six strokes the next day, shooting 80 for a total tournament score of 166.

Garza will play April 20-21 in the 6A Region II girls’ golf tournament in Waco at Bear Ridge Golf Club.

Last spring, Garza finished in the top 10 in the district girls’ golf tournament, which was also held at Squaw Valley, and was named second-team all-district.