Lady Indians win Glen Rose golf tourney

Daily Light report

GLEN ROSE — The Waxahachie Green and White girls’ golf teams participated on Wednesday at the Glen Rose Golf Tournament held at Squaw Valley.

The Green Team won first place shooting a 364. The White Team finished in 4th place with a 416.

Meredith Hallett led with a 89 and was third overall medalist. Vanessa Garza shot 90, Rhonda Springer had a 92, and Azzy Lozano shot 94. Bre Andersen led the White Team with a 99.

The shot of the day went to Daylin Richardson, who drove over the water in a par-4 to about 4 feet from the pin and made an eagle.

The teams will be back at Squaw Valley next Wednesday and Thursday, March 30-31, for the District 11-6A Tournament.