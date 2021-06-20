2021 Ellis boys’ golf team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards boys’ golf team as the 2020-21 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page B3 of today’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ golf are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Golf selection criteria was based on placement in each championship tournament with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Boys’ Golf Team are, listed alphabetically:

Golfer of the Year Finalists

• Nolan De Los Santos, Jr., Life Waxahachie

• Hank Germany, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• Josh Perkins, Sr., Midlothian

Team members

• Aidan Besancon, Soph., Mid. Heritage

• Luis Coronado, Jr., Ferris

• Nolan De Los Santos, Jr., Life Waxahachie

• Ethan Exley, Sr., Midlothian

• Hank Germany, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• Landon Johnson, Soph., Midlothian

• Jonathan Nguyen, Jr., Life Waxahachie

• Josh Perkins, Sr., Midlothian

• Jack Sawyer, Sr., Midlothian

• Garrett Stanley, Jr., Life Waxahachie

• Layton Wilder, Fr., Ennis

• Jud Willett, Soph., Waxahachie

Honorable mention

• Carter Dawson, Mid. Heritage

• Evan Henvey, Midlothian

• Luke Houchin, Mid. Heritage

• Hunter Olsen, Maypearl

• Connor Pudgurney, Maypearl

• Jacob Ramirez, Maypearl

• Jhett Ray, Life Waxahachie

• Derek Spillers, Maypearl

• Easton Viator, Maypearl

• Andrew Woodard, Life Waxahachie