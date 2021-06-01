WHS honors golfers at end of 2020-2021 season

Daily Light report

Waxahachie High School held its annual year-end golf awards banquet recently.

Girls golf award winners were (from left): Player of the year - Vanessa Garza; Most Improved - Azzy Lozano; Heart Award - Allison Heflin; and Up & Coming - Ava Workman.

Boys golf award winners were (from left): Heart Award - Cameron Krawiec; Player of the Year - Jud Willett; Up & Coming - Gavin Phillips; and Most Improved - Joseph Celsur (not pictured). Willett represented WHS at the Class 6A Region II boys' golf championships as an individual medalist.